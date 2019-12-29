William J. "Bill" Wellshear

Wellshear, William "Bill" J. 85, of Wichita, died Dec. 24, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Lincoln, Neb. He was the former owner of Bill's Charcoal Grill. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Robert and Richard. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Judy; daughters, Dodie Wellshear (Dennis Jones) of Topeka, Cheryle (Jim) Hill of Kremlin, Okla., Cassie Williams of Enid, Okla., and Amy Hillrich of Yucaipa, Calif.; son, Ryan Wellshear of Yucaipa; step-daughter, Lisa (Chris) Strunk of Valley Center; step-son, Joseph Cox of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 3 at Baker Funeral Home in Valley Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019
