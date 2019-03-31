McBride, William "Bill" Joe passed away March 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by his wife, Jo of 40 years. Survived by children, Greg McBride, DeAnn York, Pam Kester and Michelle (Craig) Walker; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Bill was an avid league bowler and fisherman throughout his life. Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Lakeview, visitation at 10 a.m., service following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019