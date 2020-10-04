1/1
William Keith "Bill" Powell
1952 - 2020
William "Bill" Keith Powell
September 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - passed away September 18, 2020 in Wichita. He served in the USAF during the Vietnam War era; worked at Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office and owned a variety of businesses throughout his life. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, B.E. Powell and Marjorie Basore; step-dad, Don Basore; daughters, LaDetra Powell and LaTisha Powell; infant son, William Powell; brothers, Greg Powell and Gerald Powell. Survivors include his son, Michael Powell and wife Corie; 6 grandchildren, Jordan Powell, Tyler Powell, Gideon Powell Frankenstein; Isabella Powell Pandiri; Aaryan Powell Pandiri and Brenden Powell; son-in-law, Pavan Pandiri; former spouse, Cheryl Powell; a host of other family members; step-children and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd., Wichita. Flowers may be delivered to the church Friday, October 9, between the hours of 8am-5pm.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Countryside Christian Church
