Klatt, William "Trey" III passed away June 5, 2019. He was born in Wichita, KS on March 6, 1997 to William K. Klatt Jr and Tammy Klatt. He was 22. He worked at Walmart Neighborhood Market and was an avid gamer. Trey was one of the kindest persons you would ever meet. His contagious laughs and amazing hugs will be missed by everyone. Trey loved his family and friends with his whole heart. He is survived by his parents, William and Tammy Klatt; sisters, Kyleigh Clodfelter and Caitlin Klatt; brother-in-law, Courtney Clodfelter; two nieces and two nephews.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 18, 2019