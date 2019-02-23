Fish, William "Bill" L. 80, Aeronautical Engineer, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Marialice Fish; brother, Jack Fish. Survived by his wife, Cheryl Fish of Wichita; sons, Brian (Lovely) Fish of Hollister, MO, Alan (Bill) Fish-Geyer of Merritt Island, FL; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Rick of Hollister, MO, Karrah (Kevin) Duckworth of Springfield, MO; step-daughter, Kris (Larry) Ronnebaum of Phoenix, AZ; step-sons, Brian (Jenni) Kloke, David (Audrey) Kloke; brothers, David (Marty) Fish, all of Wichita, Gary (Melinda) Fish of Lawrence, KS; 23 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
