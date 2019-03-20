William Lee Starr

Starr, William Lee 92, passed away March 15, 2019. William was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine; daughter-in-law, Kathy Starr; parents, William Ira Starr and Nettie May Johnson; and granddaughter, Shannon Fuller. He is survived by children, Harold (Nancy) Lacy, Martha (Wilson) Smith, Billy (Teresa) Starr, Robert Starr and Teresa M. Rice; 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 9:30AM -10:30 AM followed by funeral service at 10:30 AM at Resthaven Mortuary on Saturday, March 23.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019
