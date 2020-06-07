Cobb, William Leslie "Bill" 88, died May 29, 2020. Born September 21, 1931 to Mabel Rhea and Leslie Cobb. He grew up in Larned, KS, and graduated high school in 1949. Bill served two years in the US Marine Corps. He graduated from Southwestern College, Winfield in 1955 and married Marilyn Joyce Schoonover June 3, 1955. He went on to receive his Masters in Science from Wichita University and taught High School Science in Marion, Valley Center and Wichita, KS. Bill then worked for Pratt and Lambert until retirement. Bill and Marilyn adopted four children. When asked what he was most proud of, Bill would say "my kids," then, "and my grandkids." Survived by his children, Rev Joe Cobb, spouse Dr James Matthews, Roanoke, VA, former spouse, Rev Leigh Anne Taylor, Lynchburg, VA; Nancy Kisner, Wichita; Alan and Holly (Schoell) Cobb, Topeka; Peggy and Dr John Knudtson, Wichita; grandchildren, Emma (Cobb) and Connor Gwin, Taylor Cobb, Ginny and JJ Matthews, Jana Kisner and Kolby Kelley, Audrey Kisner, Augustus, Anna and Wyatt Cobb, Ryan, Wesley and George Knudtson, great-grandchild, Harper Jane Gwin; brother, Rhea and Joanne Cobb, Pea Ridge, AR. Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn, and grandson, Casey Kisner. Bill and Marilyn loved to travel and attend every performance and event of their children and grandchildren. They were members at First United Methodist, Wichita. Bill will be remembered for his smile, unending stories, and ability to teach in every situation. The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Reflection Ridge and Interim Home Health and Hospice Care Teams. In remembrance, donations may be made to IRC at rescue.org or Donors Choose at donorschoose.org. Memorial service to be at a later date. Biglow Funeral Home.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.