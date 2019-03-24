William Lichtenberger

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lichtenberger.

Lichtenberger, William 95, retired Cessna 41 yrs., passed away March 21, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary Tuesday 6:30 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary; Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Magdalen; graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at St. John Cemetery, Beloit, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 yrs. Virginia; and son, David. Survived by daughters, Marilyn (Rick) Coon and Wilma Brewer; sister-in-law, Jacque Lichtenberger; grandchildren, James (Nicola) and John (Lisa) McDermed, Ricky (Amanda) Coon, Melinda (Brad) Winsor; numerous great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Wichita Association of the Deaf.
logo
Funeral Home
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 263-0244
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 263-0244
funeral home direction icon