Lichtenberger, William 95, retired Cessna 41 yrs., passed away March 21, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary Tuesday 6:30 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary; Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Magdalen; graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at St. John Cemetery, Beloit, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 yrs. Virginia; and son, David. Survived by daughters, Marilyn (Rick) Coon and Wilma Brewer; sister-in-law, Jacque Lichtenberger; grandchildren, James (Nicola) and John (Lisa) McDermed, Ricky (Amanda) Coon, Melinda (Brad) Winsor; numerous great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Wichita Association of the Deaf.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019