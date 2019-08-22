Byfield, William Loyd age 78, passed peacefully at home on August 19, 2019. Loyd was preceded in death by his parents William Oscar Byfield and Laura Frances (Judkins) Byfield, his sister Mary Francis (Byfield) Porter, his brother Walter Oscar Byfield and son-in-law Allen Tom Minor Jr. He is survived by his two children, William Brian & wife Julie Byfield of Kearney MO, his daughter Lori Lynn (Byfield) Minor of Kansas City, MO, his lifelong partner Mary Miller and her daughter Kim of Kansas City, MO, his brothers James "Jim" Edmond and wife Marilyn Byfield of Phoenix AZ, George Gerald "Gary" and wife Janice Byfield of Wichita, KS and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He grew up in Wichita Kansas and attended Wichita North High School. After senior year he enlisted in the Army where he served for 6 years as an Encryption Specialist. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and was also an Expert Marksman (Rifle M-14), he then moved to Kansas City, MO. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked as a truck driver for Fairmount Zarda Dairy for 40 years, which he enjoyed. His hobbies included, photography, motorcycle riding and collecting WWII and present day model aircraft's. He also enjoyed traveling and home remodeling, and spending time with his family and friends. Visitation will be held this Friday, Aug. 23 from 6:00 to 8:00, with funeral Services on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1:30, both at Cochran Mortuary and Crematory, 1411 N Broadway Wichita Ks 67214 www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019