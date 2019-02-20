Gleeson, William M. "Bill" 86, retired Boeing printer and Army Veteran, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Rosary 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 21 and funeral mass 11 am Friday, Feb. 22, both at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Graveside service 3 pm Friday, Feb. 22 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Ost, KS. Memorial established with St. Cecilia Building Fund, 1900 W. Grand, Haysville, 67060. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; and siblings, Martin "Sonny", Mary Golla, Gerald "Jerry", Irene "Babe", Eva "Britchie", Timothy "Tim", Dennis "Denny", Richard "Rick". Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Pete and Tammy Gleeson, Cheney; daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Mike Sweaney, Wichita; siblings, Patricia "Pat", Chloe "Mike", Judith "Judy", Margaret "Susie", Kathryn "Kat"; 5 grandchildren.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019