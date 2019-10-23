Neville, William M. "WillieMac" passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Neville, six children, 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Throughout his life he worked in the aircraft industry, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and sports. He will be missed! The rosary will be at 6:00pm on Oct. 24, 2019 at Old Mission Mortuary, the viewing is from 4pm til 8 pm. Services are Oct. 25, 2019 at 10am at Via Christi Ridge Chapel, 3636 N Ridge Rd.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019