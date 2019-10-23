William M. "WillieMac" Neville

Neville, William M. "WillieMac" passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Neville, six children, 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Throughout his life he worked in the aircraft industry, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and sports. He will be missed! The rosary will be at 6:00pm on Oct. 24, 2019 at Old Mission Mortuary, the viewing is from 4pm til 8 pm. Services are Oct. 25, 2019 at 10am at Via Christi Ridge Chapel, 3636 N Ridge Rd.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019
