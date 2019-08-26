Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Dee" Mackey. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Memorial Park Cemetery Hutchinson , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mackey, William "Dee" 95, went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born July 28, 1924, in Hutchinson, the son of Jesse and Nellie (Shoberg) Mackey. Dee worked at his father's Skelly Gas Station during his school years. He was the president of his senior class at Hutchinson High School. In 1941, at age 17, he joined the United States Army and was a member of the 10th Mountain Division and trained in Vail, CO, to ski. Dee served in WWII in the artillery, in campaigns in Europe, mostly Italy. After the war, he continued to keep in touch over the years with the 10th Mountain Division members. He returned home to Hutchinson to work in his family Skelly gas station. Dee met and married Letha Bateman Haag in 1956. He worked later in the corporate level of Skelly Oil, procuring land and plans for new stations. Dee moved to Wichita, Tulsa, OK, and Kansas City, working for Skelly, eventually retiring and returning to Hutchinson. As a child, he was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, and later attended First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, with his wife. He is survived by: a beloved niece, Deetta Mackey, that visited him every day as he lived his last years at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson; children, Frederick (Trudy) Haag of Wichita, Diane Weirauch Haag of Wichita, Linda Haag Archer of Lyons; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dee was preceded in death by: his wife of 62 years, Letha Bateman Haag Mackey; his parents; siblings, Charles (Jean) Mackey, Gay (Lillian) Mackey, Thelma (Paul) Buskirk, Betty (Herschel) Kincaid, Donna Smith (Buss) Byer (Al); son, Gerald Haag; and son-in-law, Laurence Archer. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Angela DeVore officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, or , in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS. Our Dad, Uncle Dee, Papa Dee and Grandpa was dearly loved and will be missed, but we are comforted in knowing that he is with his loving wife, Letha, in heaven.

