Malone, William "Bill" 92, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Bill played football for Kansas University and earned his Bachelor's in Geology before working for an oil company in Wyoming and Louisiana. He was a founder and trustee of the Sedgwick County Zoo. Bill was a second generation owner of Fidelity Title in Wichita and was a real estate agent with Prudential and Berkshire Hathaway until his retirement at age 85. For 10 years he served as a lay person for the Kansas Human Rights Commission. His family will remember him as a great storyteller. Survived by his sons, William J. (Kaye) Malone, Michael T. (Shelly) Malone, Patrick T. (Sydney) Malone; step-son, Robert Smith; 6 grandchildren; 3 great- grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., Wichita, KS, 67212. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019