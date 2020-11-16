William Mason
February 19, 1939 - October 21, 2020
Hutchinson, Kansas - William "Bill" Leslie Mason, 81, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, due to complications from Covid. Bill was born on February 19, 1939 in Wichita, KS, to William Leslie and Jewel Whiteside Mason. A true American Patriot, Bill served his country in the United States Army when he was a young man. He believed that with hard work, passion, drive and, above all, integrity, anyone could achieve the American dream. Bill not only reached his dream; but he gladly mentored many others as they worked to achieve their dreams.
He started his career as a Computer System Analyst for Wesley Hospital before moving on to become the top salesman at Pitney Bowes. He later owned Roof Mechanics of Hutchinson and the Business Computer Center of Hutchinson before founding his current company, Sales Data, Inc., in 1979 in Hutchinson.
Bill loved what he did. He worked nonstop and enjoyed playing in the stock market in his free time. He was a well-respected businessman, a true friend, and a mentor to so many. Bill enjoyed attending WSU basketball games, working, sharing lunches and dinners with great friends and, did I say work? But above all, he loved Judy and his family, and he was blessed with a big one! His favorite saying to Judy was "I won't make you stay home if you don't make me go." He married Judy Morrissey on August 31, 1979, in Wichita, KS. She survives.
Bill is survived by his children, Bret (Julie) Mason, Debby (Danny) Gooding, Kevin (Teresa) Meyer, Kelley (Lee) Pankratz, Peggy (Stan) Ramos, Patti Fahrbach (Tony Terlik), Kathy Bourell, Lucinda (Craig) Piligian, and Julie (Alex) Mederos. He is also survived by his brother, Danny (Sue) Mason, along with his 27 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jewel, and 2 grandsons, Bob Thomas and Ryan Bourell.
It was Bill's wish to be cremated. A rosary will be live streamed at 10:00 am on October 29, 2020.
Following that, a Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed at 11:00 AM with Father Charles Seiwert and Father Todd Sheperd o?ciating at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Inurnment will occur at a later date. The family kindly requests no attendees at the church due to Covid. Should you like to pay your respects, there will be a procession from the church parking lot, beginning at noon, and driving by his workplace at 15 N. Adams, and then by Bill & Judy's house. In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, in care of Inman Funeral Home. To share your condolences with the family, you may visit www.inmank.com
. Because we are unable to gather, we are also requesting people to email a short (30-60 second) video sharing a fond memory of Bill or any other condolences to billmasontribute@gmail.com.
Covid not only took a beloved man, it has taken away our ability to be together during this di?cult time. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.