BELLE PLAINE-Foulk, William Max 88, passed away Sunday, November 17th, 2019. He was born September 28th, 1931 to William "Chet" and Naomi (Walker) Foulk in Caney, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Opal Madeline (Poynor) Foulk; children, Gregory, Randall and Keith Foulk. William is survived by his Children, Shelly Russell (Jeff); Tony Foulk (DeeAnna); grandchildren, Jennifer Knaak (Chris), Heather Russell, Micheal Foulk (Sam), Sadie Douglas (Chad), Sawyer Foulk, Emmalee Foulk; great-grandchildren, Makailyn, Eli, Everett; and sister, Marsha Poynor. Visitation: Wednesday, November 20th, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hatfield-Smith Funeral Home, 219 W. 2nd, Belle Plaine. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 21st, at First Baptist Church, 612 N Linden, Belle Plaine. Interment to follow at Belle Plaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Belle Plaine or to the Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside St, Wichita, 67219. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019