Raymond, William Michael "Mike" 88, Geologist and Company Owner, died Sunday, November 3, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Bobbie Raymond; wife, Lora C. Raymond; brother, Chuck; sister, Shirley. Survived by his sons, Bill Raymond, Leigh Raymond, both of Wichita; daughter, Kelly Lynn Raymond of Arizona. Memorials have been established with: Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219; Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019
