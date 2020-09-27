William N. "Bill" May
September 25, 2020
Conway Springs, Kansas - William N. "Bill" May, 67, retired J.I. Case employee, died Friday, September 25, 2020. Preceded by parents, Nicholas and Zita (Lampe) May; siblings, David and Augie May, Mary Fisher and Carolyn Daugherty.
Survivors: wife, Janice (Thimesch) May; children, Angie May (Andy) of Haysville, Shane (Sarah), Shelly Lackey (Jeff) all of Conway Springs; brothers, Ed and Ben of Conway Springs, Tom of Wellington, Bob of Mulvane; sisters, Marilyn Hartley, Matilda McCuiston and Kathy Cooke all of Wichita, Norma Tabing of Derby, Anna McKnight of Mulvane, Janet Hill and Betty Zoglmann of Conway Springs; and 8 grandchildren.
Private services.
Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic School or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
- Light the Night. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.