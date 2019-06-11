Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Nelson "Bill" Storie. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Storie, William Nelson "Bill" 92, born January 20, 1927, entered into eternal life May 30, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Charlene) Storie, Pueblo, CO, Richard (Karen) Storie, Bennett, CO.; daughter, Debbie (Brian) Sturm, Wichita, KS; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Clary of Mt. Pleasant, TX; half brothers, John Bulman, Tulsa, OK and Robert Bulman, Wichita, KS. Serving during WWII as a US Navy frogman and member of the UDT 21 (Underwater Demolition Team), his team was credited with demolishing many Okinawa barriers prior to the landing of US Marines. Bill joined the Wichita Fire Department in the early 50's and retired as a Captain. He was involved in many of Wichita's major fires including the Yingling and KC-135 tanker crash in North Wichita. He enjoyed salvaging Kansas Black Walnut trees during the canal route construction. During retirement he milled the trees into lumber and hand-crafted many clocks and fine furniture pieces. Later, poker with friends became his favorite pastime. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Herbert Storie by 4 days. No services will be held. Future internment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial service pending.

Storie, William Nelson "Bill" 92, born January 20, 1927, entered into eternal life May 30, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Charlene) Storie, Pueblo, CO, Richard (Karen) Storie, Bennett, CO.; daughter, Debbie (Brian) Sturm, Wichita, KS; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Clary of Mt. Pleasant, TX; half brothers, John Bulman, Tulsa, OK and Robert Bulman, Wichita, KS. Serving during WWII as a US Navy frogman and member of the UDT 21 (Underwater Demolition Team), his team was credited with demolishing many Okinawa barriers prior to the landing of US Marines. Bill joined the Wichita Fire Department in the early 50's and retired as a Captain. He was involved in many of Wichita's major fires including the Yingling and KC-135 tanker crash in North Wichita. He enjoyed salvaging Kansas Black Walnut trees during the canal route construction. During retirement he milled the trees into lumber and hand-crafted many clocks and fine furniture pieces. Later, poker with friends became his favorite pastime. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Herbert Storie by 4 days. No services will be held. Future internment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial service pending. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close