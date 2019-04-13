Novascone, William "Jack" 76, Business Owner, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Monday, April 15; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 16, both Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Elaine Novascone; parents, F.L. and Regina Novascone. Survived by his sons, Todd Novascone of Washington, DC, Corey (Kelly) Novascone of Wichita, KS, Jason (Heather) Novascone of Wichita, KS; daughter, Molly (Jeremy) Lowden of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Grace Novascone, William Novascone, Leni Novascone, Izzy Novascone, Brielle Novascone, Maizley Lowden, Desmond Lowden. A memorial has been established with: First Tee of Greater Wichita, P. O. Box 285, Andover, KS 67002 (https://www.thefirstteegreaterwichita.org/). Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 13, 2019