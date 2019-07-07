LAKE TENKILLER, OK-Buttram, William William R. Buttram, born June 17, 1930 in Wichita, Kansas to Catherine and Walter Buttram. Survivors are his wife, Sallie; son, David/Jacki of Denver, Colorado, a daughter, Susan who also lives on Lake Tenkiller, A son Mark/Steve of Wichita, Kansas, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 7 nieces and 2 nephews. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday July 8, 2019 at the Gore United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at 12:00 pm at Fort Gibson National Cemetery under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing will be Monday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at the Millsap Event Center in Gore. The family will greet friends at the Event Center beginning at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Gore United Methodist Church Food Pantry 300 N. Winn Street Gore, OK 74435
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019