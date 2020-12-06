William "Bill" R. Crow
October 4, 1927 - November 27, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - age 93, passed away November 27, 2020. Bill was born in Butte, Montana, on October 4, 1927, the oldest of Mamie and Ralph Crow's two sons. During his youth, his family moved to Kansas and thus began his lifelong connection to Wichita. He joined the United States Marine Corps while still a young teenager and fought with the 1st Division in WWII, where he saw action as a communications runner and fought in the Battle of Peleliu. Bill returned to combat to serve his country again in the Korean War, this time surviving the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. His humble service will remain as an enduring example of his patriotism and love of country. Following WWII, Bill met the love of his life, Betty Johnson, and after a romance filled with much laughter and good times, they were married in 1947 and celebrated their 73rd anniversary on November 22, 2020. Their union was blessed with two daughters, and over the years, their family grew to include four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, which were his greatest joy in life. Bill graduated from Friends University with a degree in Fine Arts and was an accomplished pianist and artist. He enjoyed classical music, attending the symphony, and singing in the choir. He held various jobs after returning from combat and completing his education, but his most significant accomplishment was starting an aircraft hardware business in 1972 called Midwest Fastener Supply. It is still ran by his family today. His people skills were top notch and everyone, whether it was his fellow businessmen, his employees, or his customers, knew that he was a man of honesty and integrity. Bill was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, until its closing in 2018. During those years, he taught Sunday School, led Bible Study, was choir director, and even "filled the pulpit" as he would say, in times of need. Outside of church, he was most content on the golf course, where he played well into his 80s. He lived his Christian faith daily by always seeing the good in everyone. He had many lifelong friends as a result of his kind and generous heart. His compassionate and gentle spirit will be remembered by all those who were blessed to know him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dallas Crow; brother-in-law, William Johnson, and granddaughter, Molly Ann Oeding. Bill is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Pamela Oeding (Lawrence) and Marsha Sutton (Steve); grandchildren, Amy McEachern (Brian), Emily Rex (Douglas) and Anastasia Pike (David); great-grandchildren, Carson McEachern, Chloe McEachern, Colin McEachern, Kailey Rex, Kinley Rex, Emersyn Pike, Ellis Pike and Olivia Pike; cousin, Irene Jones, and sister-in-law, Barbara Crow. Private family services have been held. A memorial has been established with Kansas Food Bank, Food-4-Kids Program, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211.