William R. Dean
October 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - William R. Dean, 82, of Wichita, Ks passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Bill was born in Wichita, Kansas to Otis Cecil and Elsie (Owens) Dean. He was raised in Mt Hope, Kansas and was a 1956 graduate of Mt Hope High School.
Bill was an amazing husband, dad and papa. He was a devout Christian and a hard worker. He loved being outdoors and enjoying lake life. He enjoyed Shocker basketball and dirt track racing. Always giving hugs to his family was also something he enjoyed. He was in the army reserves and loved his country with a passion. He retired from Boeing Aircraft in 1993, and then he and Marcia traveled. He lived a full life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Iris and brothers Gerald and Donald. Bill is survived by his wife Marcia Dean; his son, William Dean; grandsons, Liam and Landry; daughter Angie Johnson (Rob); and granddaughters, Abbey and Sophie; by his brothers Ronald and Merlin; sisters Mary Kay and Bonnie; numerous nieces and nephews; many other family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 12010 W. 109th St. N, Bentley, Ks on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association
