Bleich, William Richard On June 2, 2020, a very bright light in the world went out as William "Richard" Bleich left this earthly life for a new Kingdom. Richard was born in Maryville, Missouri on December 6th, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVisa and Otto Bleich, his brother Otto and sisters Margaret and Delores as well as his companion of 30 years, Pat Wendelburg (sons Blake and Brian). He is survived by his brother Jack (Virginia), nephew J.R. (Ramona) as well as other family and friends.Richard was a man of many talents living the life of an entrepreneur, a gardener, a caretaker of numerous animals (including many neighborhood kitties) and most importantly, servant to his fellow man. His gentle and kind spirit was a breath of fresh air in an often-turbulent world. Richard was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was particularly proud of his time in the Midian Shrine's cartoon unit where he donned his Mickey Mouse costume with his fellow band of Looney Tunes and visited long term care centers, children's hospitals and any organization in need, leaving smiles and love to everyone in his wake. Richard and his family wish to thank the loving and compassionate caregivers at LakePoint Health and Rehabilitation West in Wichita and Interim Hospice for watching over him and treating him with dignity. To honor Richard's life, consider making a donation to The Kansas Humane Society in his name at kshumane.org. A private service at Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison, Kansas will be held at a date in the future. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.