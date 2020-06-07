OLATHE-Roberts, William Richard "Rich" 82, Olathe, formerly of Wichita, departed this earth for his next design adventure on June 2, 2020. Rich was an interior designer and talented pen and ink, oil painting and watercolor artist who was born on February 19, 1938, in Spiro, Oklahoma. He was the first child of William "Bill" and Zella (Chrestman) Roberts and the older brother of Suzanne. He cared about the marginalized and stood for social justice. He raised five children who adored him and each other, and was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who will carry on his legacy of kindness and acceptance. Rich was greeted in Heaven by his wife Donna Sue (Trousdale) Roberts, who passed in 2016. Rich and Donna's marriage of 45 years was split between Wichita and Shawnee, Oklahoma and was blessed with two daughters, Brooke (Steve) Haddock, and Jordan (Chad) Pope. While in Wichita, Rich was the owner of Innerspace interior design firm and a frequent designer for the Wichita Symphony Showhouse. Spending time with his family, on vacations, and on quiet bass fishing trips brought him the most joy. He was a founding member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity while a student at what was then Wichita University and a member of the university's tennis team. Shortly after college, he married the late Paula Bird, a union that produced three children, Bruce (Cindy) Roberts, Julie Roberts and Laurie (Tony) Haynes. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Shawnee, Oklahoma. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Memorial donations can be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and Phi Delta Theta Foundation. Remembrances can be left for the family at Cremation Center of Kansas City.



