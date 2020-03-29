Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert "Bill" Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Baker, William Robert "Bill" 91. Bill passed away March 26, 2020. He was born May 22, 1928 in Platte City, Missouri to Lawrence Winn & Opal Belle Miller Baker. Bill was the first Eagle Scout in Platte City. In 1946 he graduated from Platte City High where he was Quarterback of the Football team. He graduated from Northwest Missouri St. College with a degree in Music, teaching before being drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed on the New Jersey coast testing radar sets. In 1954 he was at Ft. Sill, OK. On May 8, 1954 he & Barbara Jean Roush were married in the First Presbyterian Church Chapel in Wichita. They lived in Lawton, OK until he was discharged. Returning to Wichita he worked for The Gas Service Co. for 25 years & as real estate broker. Bill was a par golfer, an avid gardener, reader & bird watcher. He & Barbara volunteered at Botanica for many years & were Emeritus Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners. Survived by his wife of 65 years; their son, Jeffrey Scott Baker and his partner, Darrel Thompson of Wichita; and sister, Joyce Haws of St. Joseph, MO. No service is planned. Memorials have been established with Heart & Soul Hospice, 2414 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Wichita, KS 67220; Botanica the Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon, Wichita, KS 67203; and The Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners, 7001 W. 21st, Wichita, KS 67205. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary.

