William "Bill" Robert RosellOctober 21, 1928 - October 3, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Died of natural causes at his home in Waterford, Michigan with his beloved wife of 45 years by his side, Janet Frances (Hampton) Rosell on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1928, in Wichita, Kansas. Bill was the son of Maxwell Earl and Rosella (Ante) Rosell. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Virgil, John, Frank, Richard; and his sisters, Maxine, Beatrice and Marilyn. At the age of 91, Bill is the last of Maxwell and Rosella's children to pass away. Special mention must be made of his two beloved nieces who passed away earlier this year, Sharon Rosell and Alison (Rosell) Smeltzer. Bill graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High Scholl in 1946. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1952 as a Corporal. Bill worked in the bindery of many printing companies during his career beginning in Wichita, principally with McCormick Armstrong, and then throughout the United States until his retirement. On September 26, 1953, he married Wilma Ann (Blough) Rosell now deceased. Besides his wife Janet, Bill is survived by his four daughters, Kathryn Lynn Rosell, Ruth Ann (Dan) Knolla, Dana Marie (Larry) Fugate and Beverly Jo (Eddie) Ledoux; six grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsey) Wasinger, Brett (Kristen) Wasinger, Colin Wasinger, Jeremy Rosell, Dana Neuse and Zachary (Ashley) Knolla; five great-grandchildren, Greyson, Crew, Penelope, Oliver and Norah; his sister-in-law, Bobbe Rosell; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Bill and Janet spent over 10 years traveling in their RV visiting campsites and relatives all over the United States. These years were some of his fondest memories, but he chose to be buried in Wichita because it was always his home. Memorial Contributions in Bill's memory can be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Road, Wichita, Kansas 67205. Rosary will be held 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020 with Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.