William Roger Turner (1936 - 2020)
Turner, William Roger 83, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born November 27, 1936 in Berwind, WV. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Turner; and daughters, Kathy Turner, Barbara Dasis, and Patricia Clark. William is survived by his son, Justin (Rachel) Turner; granddaughters, Allie Clark, Kathy Dasis, Alyssa Barr, and Arya Turner; dearest friend, Ethyl Adams; and sons-in-law, Donald Dasis and Ronald Clark. Graveside Service: 2 pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, KS 67215. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020
