Schraft, William "Bill" 92, developer and respected local businessman, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Bill loved the 3 F's - fishing, family, and fun. Preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Schraft. He is survived by his son, Brad (Ladonna) Schraft; daughter, Christine Ginther, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Todd (Piret) Hayes of Keller, TX, Christiane (Jeremiah) Davis of Nashville, TN, Carl Robert Ginther of La Jolla, CA; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Gabrielle, Christian, Patrick, AJ. A memorial has been established with: Heartland Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Rd. #122, Wichita, KS 67205. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020