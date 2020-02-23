Hicks, William Scott 59, passed quietly in his sleep January 27, 2020. Scott retired as a general maintenance technician after more than 30 years with Town West Square. He loved his family, drag racing his red 69 Camaro and riding dirt bikes. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Jackie Hicks & his best friend Spike; sister, Daylene Hicks-Olsen (Arne) & family; sister Joleen Hicks-Beard (Sterling) & family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Christopher "Mike" Hicks; parents, Charlene Kay "Char" Hicks & William Franklin "Bill" Hicks; best friends, Sammy & Alf.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020