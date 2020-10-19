1/1
William Spence Jr.
1948 - 2020
William Spence, Jr.
May 18, 1948 - October 14, 2020
Pass Christian, Mississippi - William Gaston "Bill" Spence, Jr., age 72 of Pass Christian, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Bill was a native of Jackson, MS. He attended St. Richards Catholic School, and graduated from Cathedral High School in Natchez, MS. Bill later attended MS State University, where he graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering. He started his career at Texas Eastman, then joined Exxon and later joined Koch Industries, retiring as president of the Chemical Division, after 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, William G. Spence, Sr.; his mother, Lottie O. Smith; his brother, James M. Spence; his nephew, Eric Spence; and his niece, Suzie Spence.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine Spence; his children, Lance Spence (Laurie) and Ryan Spence (Gretchen); his grandchildren, Kolbie Spence, Savannah Spence, Braxton Spence, Sawyer Spence, Gigi Spence, and Sutton Spence; his siblings, Charles Spence, Richard Spence (Cheryl), Janet Spence (DJ), Judith Beard (Buddy), and Joe Spence; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus, a Parishioner of Holy Family Parish, and MS State Alumni Association. Bill loved golfing, fishing, family, and traveling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cathedral School, Natchez, MS or Holy Family Parish, Pass Christian.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Holy Family Parish, Pass Christian, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian, is serving the family.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Church.
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
