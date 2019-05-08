William T. "Bill" George Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. "Bill" George Jr..
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Notice
Send Flowers

SHELL KNOB, MO-George, William T. Jr. "Bill" 72, Retired Boeing Machine Maintenance Mechanic Manager, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his father, William George. Survived by his mother, Roberta George of Rose Hill; wife, Marlene D. George of Shell Knob, MO; sons, William T. (Jennifer) George III of Colwich, KS, Jon (Keri) George of Andover, KS; brother, Kelly S. George; sister, Patricia G. Smith, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Hannah, Samantha, Brooklyn, Lauryn, Madelyn, and Jon George, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Savannah Lowery. A memorial has been established with: , 926 N. Mosley, Wichita, KS 67214. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.