SHELL KNOB, MO-George, William T. Jr. "Bill" 72, Retired Boeing Machine Maintenance Mechanic Manager, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his father, William George. Survived by his mother, Roberta George of Rose Hill; wife, Marlene D. George of Shell Knob, MO; sons, William T. (Jennifer) George III of Colwich, KS, Jon (Keri) George of Andover, KS; brother, Kelly S. George; sister, Patricia G. Smith, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Hannah, Samantha, Brooklyn, Lauryn, Madelyn, and Jon George, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Savannah Lowery. A memorial has been established with: , 926 N. Mosley, Wichita, KS 67214. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019