Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. "Bill" Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Phillips, William T. "Bill" age 94, retired Supervisor for Williams Natural Gas Co., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Bill was born on December 27, 1925 to Chester and Emma Phillips in Bartlesville, OK. Bill joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and fought in WWII. Bill served from December 13, 1943 to May 7, 1946. On February 7, 1947, he married Alice Robison in Sedan, KS. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and working in his shop. He spent many hours with his son, daughters, grandkids, and great-grandkids outdoors enjoying all these activities. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Gene, Charles, L.D.; and a sister, Betty Hall. Survivors include: children, Susan (Les) Berblinger, Jane (Mike) Robinson, Connie Hemphill (Chris Struble), Kevin Phillips; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation one hour prior to service. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Caney, KS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.



Phillips, William T. "Bill" age 94, retired Supervisor for Williams Natural Gas Co., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Bill was born on December 27, 1925 to Chester and Emma Phillips in Bartlesville, OK. Bill joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and fought in WWII. Bill served from December 13, 1943 to May 7, 1946. On February 7, 1947, he married Alice Robison in Sedan, KS. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and working in his shop. He spent many hours with his son, daughters, grandkids, and great-grandkids outdoors enjoying all these activities. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Gene, Charles, L.D.; and a sister, Betty Hall. Survivors include: children, Susan (Les) Berblinger, Jane (Mike) Robinson, Connie Hemphill (Chris Struble), Kevin Phillips; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation one hour prior to service. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Caney, KS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close