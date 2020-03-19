William T. "Bill" Phillips

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. "Bill" Phillips.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Phillips, William T. "Bill" age 94, retired Supervisor for Williams Natural Gas Co., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Bill was born on December 27, 1925 to Chester and Emma Phillips in Bartlesville, OK. Bill joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and fought in WWII. Bill served from December 13, 1943 to May 7, 1946. On February 7, 1947, he married Alice Robison in Sedan, KS. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and working in his shop. He spent many hours with his son, daughters, grandkids, and great-grandkids outdoors enjoying all these activities. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Gene, Charles, L.D.; and a sister, Betty Hall. Survivors include: children, Susan (Les) Berblinger, Jane (Mike) Robinson, Connie Hemphill (Chris Struble), Kevin Phillips; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation one hour prior to service. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Caney, KS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon