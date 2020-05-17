Davitt, William Thomas Age 91, of Wichita died May 14. He was born March 6, 1929 in Wichita to William M. and Theresa E. Davitt. William grew up in Wichita and in the first grade at age five he started serving as an altar boy. He attended St. Mary's Cathedral Grade School. William graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School in 1946 and later attended Wichita State University graduating with a degree in public speaking and political science in 1952. When he was 17 years old, he produced and announced the Catholic Action Hour on station KFH 1947 through 1951. In 1962 he was decorated by Pope John XXIII, with the BENEMERENTI PAPEL MEDAL for "exceptional accomplishment and service." He later attended Notre Dame Law School where he ranked third in his law class. Later he transferred to Washburn University Law School in Topeka and finished his law degree there. However, he actually graduated from Washburn in the end. He practiced law in state and federal courts for 50 years before retiring. He was active in the Cathedral parish where he started the Catholic Alumni Club for singles. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. After his father died, Davitt stayed around home taking care of his mother for 30 years until she died at age 94. William is survived by a sister, Mary Boydston, a nephew, Michael Boydston and a niece Mary Shanks. He was preceded in death by his parents. Parish rosary will be at 2 p.m Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, with Funeral Mass at 10: 00 a.m. on Thursday at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 430 N. Broadway. Burial will be at Calvary Hill Cemetery, 610 South Vassar, Wichita, KS 67218. Memorials may be made to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception or St. Vincent DePaul Society at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception www.cochranmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.