William Thomas "Bill" Routon Jr.
Routon, William Thomas "Bill", Jr. 76, died Thursday, July 30, 2020. Rosary at 6:00 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020. Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Monday, August 3, 2020, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, William Thomas, Sr. and Helen Routon; wife, Merri Chell Routon. Survived by children, Kevin Routon, Robin (Bob) Wolfe, Lezlee (Chris) Brown; grandchildren, Alex, Mackenzie, Cole, Shaelea, Zach, Nathan, and Tyler; brother, Mark Routon; niece, Lori Vann Mewes; and sweetheart, Mary Palmer. In lieu of flowers, memorial with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 31, 2020.
