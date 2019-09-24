HAMILTON-Ulrich, William "Bill" age 51, died on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home in Manhattan, Kansas. Survivors include his parents: Bert and Phyllis of Hamilton, Kansas; an aunt: Carolyn Barnes and cousins: Kelly Barnes, Jackie Lacey and Falon Lacey. A reception will be at the Manhattan Country Club on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Janesville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019