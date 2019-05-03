Tiemeyer, William Virgil "Bill" 85, passed away April 29, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Public viewing, 5-9 pm, Saturday, May 4 and 1-9 pm, Sunday, May 5, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Rosary, 9:30 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., both Monday, May 6 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th St. W. in Wichita. Preceded in death by wife, Martha; daughter, Dalene Noyce; grandson, C.J. Noyce; parents, William and Theresa Tiemeyer; siblings, George, Carl, Bud, Bob, Gene, Elsie and Alice. Survived by son, Daniel; daughter, Karen; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bill honorably served in the U.S. Navy in the mid 1950's. He and his beautiful wife, Martha, operated the Pheasant Club in Wichita for 15 years, and the Copper Cue Game Room for 29 years. Bill had a special love for his church, family and friends. He spent countless hours on the waters at Cheney, Beaver, El Dorado and Marion Lakes. His favorite lake being the one he was on at the time. The fish can now sleep better tonight. To honor the memory of Dalene and C.J. Noyce, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Special Needs Foundation, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Online tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2019