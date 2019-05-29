William W. "Bill" Cline

Cline, William W. "Bill" age 79, retired welder for Cessna, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Bill enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and tinkering with electronics. Bill served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his parents Perry and Velma (Jones) Cline. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years Juanita, daughters Catherine M. (Steven) Hiser, Julia C. (Manuel) Guevara, brothers Perry F. (Gail) Cline, Gary O. (Angela) Cline, sister Esther Cheney, grandchildren Jonathan A. Nevarez and Elisa M. Nevarez and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, 3pm on Sat. June 1, 2019 at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019
