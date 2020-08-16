1/1
William Wood
Wood, William R. age 83, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army, graduated from Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, Louisiana, and Washburn Law School, Topeka, Kansas. He practiced law in Wichita, Kansas until his retirement in 1988, when he relocated to rural Elk County, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn (Martin) Wood. He is survived by his sons, William (Pamela) Wood II, of Wichita, and Steven (Andrea) Wood of Palm City, FL; his grandchildren, Michael Wood, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Lauren (James) Dutcher, of Wichita, and Alex Wood, of Palm City, FL; and his great-grandchild, Elliana Dutcher, of Wichita. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Butler Community College Foundation, Hubbard Welcome Center, 2000 Bldg, 901 S. Haverhill Road, El Dorado, Kansas 67042. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

August 16, 2020
Rest William, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army.
Harry Simpson
August 16, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear of Bill’s passing. My condolences to the family.
Judge Greg Waller. Ret.
Friend
