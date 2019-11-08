Reed, William Yard Bill Reed, 74, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 in O'Fallon, MO. Memorial Service 10:00 am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home in El Dorado, KS. Bill graduated from Wichita Southeast High School in 1963 and served in the US Navy from 1963 - 1967. He worked at Koch Industries for 20 years and was co-owner of Enterprise Travel in Wichita for 10 years. Survived by his wife, Nancy McCoy Reed; son, Todd (Lisa) Reed; grandsons, Aaron Reed, Connor Reed; sister, Barbara (Ted) Gamlem; brother, Michael (Vicki) Reed; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Cathryn Reed, and his niece, Michele Reed. Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.carlsoncolonial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019