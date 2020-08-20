PARK CITY-Young, William "Bill" Born to William R. Young Sr. and Mildred (Greathouse) in Coffeyville, Kansas, September 18, 1942. He entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2020 at his home in Park City, Kansas. Bill is survived by his wife, Rita Kay Young; daughter, Brenda Hamilton (Brad Jackson) of Cheney, KS; son, Brad (Brenda) Young of Benton, KS; sisters, Barbara (Raymond) Grier of Wichita, KS and Carole (Arnie) Grossnickle of Maize, KS; 6 grandchildren, Brittney (Aaron) Harrell of Ottawa, KS, Brandon and Brooke Hamilton of Wichita, KS, and Bethany, Brylee and Bayley Young of Benton, KS; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ellie Hamilton, Nolan and Nora Harrell of Ottawa, KS, and Barrett Hamilton-McCullough of Wichita, KS. Services will be held 10:00AM, Friday, August 21st, at Northside Church of Christ, 4545 N. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS. Burial following, at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Memorials in Bill's memory can be made to: the American Cancer Society
, 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202.