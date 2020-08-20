1/1
William "Bill" Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARK CITY-Young, William "Bill" Born to William R. Young Sr. and Mildred (Greathouse) in Coffeyville, Kansas, September 18, 1942. He entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2020 at his home in Park City, Kansas. Bill is survived by his wife, Rita Kay Young; daughter, Brenda Hamilton (Brad Jackson) of Cheney, KS; son, Brad (Brenda) Young of Benton, KS; sisters, Barbara (Raymond) Grier of Wichita, KS and Carole (Arnie) Grossnickle of Maize, KS; 6 grandchildren, Brittney (Aaron) Harrell of Ottawa, KS, Brandon and Brooke Hamilton of Wichita, KS, and Bethany, Brylee and Bayley Young of Benton, KS; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ellie Hamilton, Nolan and Nora Harrell of Ottawa, KS, and Barrett Hamilton-McCullough of Wichita, KS. Services will be held 10:00AM, Friday, August 21st, at Northside Church of Christ, 4545 N. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS. Burial following, at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Memorials in Bill's memory can be made to: the American Cancer Society, 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved