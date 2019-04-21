Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Williams James "Butch" Buckley III. View Sign

Buckley, William James "Butch" III Age 76, Retired Aviation Stress Engineer, passed away, April 18, 2019. Bill grew up on his family farm in Marceline, Mo. After graduating from the University of Missouri, he eventually became an independent contractor in the aviation industry. Over the years, he worked all over the United States and made many friends along the way. One of his favorite hobbies was flying small planes. Rosary will be Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior, both at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita. He will be going back home to Marceline, Mo. where his services are as follows: Saturday, April 27, 2019; visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass following at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Bonaventure Church, 409 S. Kansas Ave., Marceline, Mo, 64658. He is survived by his daughters, Erin Buckley (Marco Tilma) and Candace (Patrick) Mahoney; brother, Edward Lee (Kathy) Buckley; 6 grandchildren, Aidyn Tilma, Madeleine Tilma, Kathryn (Joseph Walton) Mahoney, Phillip (Miranda) Mahoney, Cherilyn Mahoney and Melissa Mahoney; great granddaughter, Cara Walton. He is preceded in death by his parents, William James, II and Selma (Anderson) Buckley. A memorial has been established in his name with Wyandotte Cemetery Care Fund c/o Leroy Miller, 923 N. Chestnut St., Marceline, MO 64658. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to

