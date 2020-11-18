Willie Mae Brown

March 4, 1927 - October 28, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Brown, Willie Mae, passed away on October 28, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Mae was born in Texas on March 4, 1927 to William Edgar and Delilah "Simpkins" Holt. She married Joe M. Brown and they had one son Joseph. She was a very giving woman and enjoyed supporting many social and animal charities. This aligned with her love of dogs and caring for many of them over the years. Mae enjoyed traveling with Joe after his retirement and living their lives to the fullest. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Mae is survived by her son Joseph Brown (Judi); grandchildren Joseph Brown, Krista St. Germain and Dakota Pellegrino; great-grandchildren Marissa Rapp, Carson Rapp, Joseph M. Brown and Matthew Brown; sister-in-law Mary Lou Holt; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.





