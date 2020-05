Or Copy this URL to Share

McPherson, Willie Thomas born January 5, 1940 Okolona, MS, passed away May 12, 2020. Survived by Wife, Frankie Marie McPherson; and Children, 3 daughters; 12 Grandchildren; 3 Great-grandchildren; Brother, Malon; sisters, Gerta and Yolonda. Virtual Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Sat., May 30 on Zoom.



