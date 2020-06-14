Overholt, Willis Edward Jr. died in his home in Wichita, KS early in the morning of June 9, 2020. Born August 16, 1951, in Newton, KS, he was the oldest son of Willis Edward Overholt, Sr. and Martha Mae (Anderson) Overholt. In 1976, he married Miriam (Mimi) Elaine Kline. They celebrated 44 years together June 5, 2020. Will had the rare gift of listening in a way that honored the dignity of each person. He believed in the abundant generosity of God and was increasingly generous himself as he grew closer to his heavenly Father. Will delighted in his children and grandchild. Known as "Grampsy" by his granddaughter Zoe, Will invested hours in creative and thoughtful play with her. Will is survived by his wife, Miriam; his children Lauren (Daniel) Scislowski and their daughter Zoe; and Dan (Sunny) Overholt of Wichita; his siblings Sherry (Delbert) Hoelscher of Bushton; Clifton Overholt of Portland, Oregon; and Joey Overholt of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his family at Church of the Savior and Legacy, and many beloved extended family members and friends. A memorial service for Willis will be Tue, June 16 at Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine, KS.The grounds will be open from 4-8pm and the service will begin at 5:30 pm.Please bring a mask, lawn chairs and a blanket (to designate your distancing), and if you would like, a picnic for your family. Social distancing will be maintained.The area is shaded, but given the forecasted heat, please dress to be comfortable.You are also welcome to join the zoom meeting of the memorial service at this link: https://zoom.us/j/96458143318?pwd=emJydEdlWG8wSDJoZElzNUJrK3ZwZz09 A memorial has been established with Legacy Ministries, 945 S. Wichita, St, Wichita, KS 67213. https://www.legacy-ministries.com/donate-1. For the full obituary, please go to www.bakerfhwichita.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.