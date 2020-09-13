Willis Eldene "Willie" Lauffer

December 10, 1941 - September 1, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Willis Eldene "Willie" Lauffer, 78, died September 1, 2020.

Willie retired from the US Navy in 1989 after more than 20 years of honorable service. He then worked at Boeing in Wichita, retiring in 2001.

Graveside funeral services with Military Committal Honors will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Miles Funeral Service.





