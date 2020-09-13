1/
Willis Eldene "Willie" Lauffer
1941 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Willis Eldene "Willie" Lauffer, 78, died September 1, 2020.
Willie retired from the US Navy in 1989 after more than 20 years of honorable service. He then worked at Boeing in Wichita, retiring in 2001.
Graveside funeral services with Military Committal Honors will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Miles Funeral Service.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Kansas Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Service
4001 E. 9th Avenue
Winfield, KS 67156
(620) 221-1111
