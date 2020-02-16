CHANUTE-Armstrong, Willis "Bill" Jr. Willis "Bill" Leroy Armstrong, Jr., age 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the comfort of his rural home outside of Chanute, KS. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home Johnson Chapel in Chanute, KS. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Chanute, KS. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to Fellow Man International Foundation and may be mailed to P.O. Box 2993, Salina, KS 67402. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020