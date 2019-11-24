Bell, Willow Dean born October 2, 1952 Philadelphia, Mississippi, passed away November 15, 2019. Retired Textron Welder. Survivors: daughter, Andria (Rodney) Stewart; son, Cornell (Teresa) Steele; sisters, Bonnie Patrick, Ola Mae Perez, Grace Bell; brothers, John Earl (Josephine) Bell, JaDell (Cynthia) Bell and Lonnie Bell; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Homegoing Celebration: 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 30, St. James Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019