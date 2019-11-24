Willow Dean Bell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willow Dean Bell.
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Bell, Willow Dean born October 2, 1952 Philadelphia, Mississippi, passed away November 15, 2019. Retired Textron Welder. Survivors: daughter, Andria (Rodney) Stewart; son, Cornell (Teresa) Steele; sisters, Bonnie Patrick, Ola Mae Perez, Grace Bell; brothers, John Earl (Josephine) Bell, JaDell (Cynthia) Bell and Lonnie Bell; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Homegoing Celebration: 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 30, St. James Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.