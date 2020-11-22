Wilma Demuth
February 19, 1923 - November 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wilma M. Demuth, 97, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. Funeral is private immediate family only. Funeral will be livestreamed at wichita.ucc.online.church 6:00 pm Monday, November 23. Wilma lived a full life, she worked in banking and market research. After her retirement, she traveled all over the world with her beloved husband of 50 years and spent time with her family, which was always her biggest love. Preceded in death by her husband, Max; parents, Frederick and Rosa Oppliger and ten brothers and sisters. Survived by her sons, Curtis (Kathy) Demuth, Stu (Denice) Demuth, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Adam (Kassie) Demuth of Great Bend, Marc (Angela) Kletke of Moore, OK; great-grandchildren, Avery, Matthew and Maci Kletke and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends, many of whom were like family to her. A memorial has been established with Wichita United Church of Christ, 6000 E Harry St, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
