Wilma Demuth
1923 - 2020
Wilma Demuth
February 19, 1923 - November 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wilma M. Demuth, 97, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. Funeral is private immediate family only. Funeral will be livestreamed at wichita.ucc.online.church 6:00 pm Monday, November 23. Wilma lived a full life, she worked in banking and market research. After her retirement, she traveled all over the world with her beloved husband of 50 years and spent time with her family, which was always her biggest love. Preceded in death by her husband, Max; parents, Frederick and Rosa Oppliger and ten brothers and sisters. Survived by her sons, Curtis (Kathy) Demuth, Stu (Denice) Demuth, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Adam (Kassie) Demuth of Great Bend, Marc (Angela) Kletke of Moore, OK; great-grandchildren, Avery, Matthew and Maci Kletke and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends, many of whom were like family to her. A memorial has been established with Wichita United Church of Christ, 6000 E Harry St, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
November 21, 2020
November 20, 2020
November 19, 2020
I got to know Wilma through my parents, and feel so blessed to have been her friend!! What a beautiful soul, inside and out!
Rest easy, my dear friend!!!!
Heidi Palmes
Friend
November 18, 2020
May you be comforted by the memory of this beautiful woman and the treasured time she was with you. God bless each of you as you mourn her loss and celebrate her life.
Lavonne Ritter & Lowell Cannon
Family
November 18, 2020
