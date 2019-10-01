Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Elizabeth Tingle. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Tingle, Wilma Elizabeth 94, retired food and courtesy clerk at Safeway Grocery stores, and longtime member of Ascension Lutheran Church, passed away September 28, 2019. Wilma was born at the family farm near Haven, KS on April 29, 1925, to the late Frank and Emilie (Peters) Scheele. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Tingle, sisters, Ruth Ioerger, Dorothy McQuilliam, and Margaret Ioerger. Wilma was a gifted yodeler and singer, enjoyed telling stories, traveling, having fun, and living life to the fullest. Wilma is survived by her son, Kenneth Tingle, and his wife Emily; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6-8p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. A funeral service will take place 10:00a.m. Wednesday, October 2nd at Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212. Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, or the .



Tingle, Wilma Elizabeth 94, retired food and courtesy clerk at Safeway Grocery stores, and longtime member of Ascension Lutheran Church, passed away September 28, 2019. Wilma was born at the family farm near Haven, KS on April 29, 1925, to the late Frank and Emilie (Peters) Scheele. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Tingle, sisters, Ruth Ioerger, Dorothy McQuilliam, and Margaret Ioerger. Wilma was a gifted yodeler and singer, enjoyed telling stories, traveling, having fun, and living life to the fullest. Wilma is survived by her son, Kenneth Tingle, and his wife Emily; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6-8p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. A funeral service will take place 10:00a.m. Wednesday, October 2nd at Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212. Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, or the . Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.